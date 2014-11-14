* Checks on boiler spines completed, no more cracks found

* Restart dates delayed slightly due to ONR approval process

* EDF Energy says plants ready to come back online

LONDON, Nov 14 EDF Energy is awaiting approval from Britain's nuclear regulator before it can bring back online three reactors that have been out of service since August for inspections necessitated by a fault on a similar unit.

Two of the reactors -- Heysham 1-2 and Hartlepool 2 -- were expected to be reconnected to the grid this Sunday but the outage has been extended until Nov. 22 while the company seeks consent from the Office for Nuclear Regulation, EDF Energy said.

The other reactor -- Hartlepool 1 -- is now set to come back online on Nov. 26, instead of Nov. 22 as previously estimated.

EDF Energy, whose parent company is France's EDF, had to take the three reactors off the grid for checks after the discovery of a crack on a boiler spine of the Heysham 1-1 unit.

The boiler spine is a central metal tube that supports the weight of tubes around it inside the boiler. Each boiler unit has four spines.

Inspections of the boiler spines have been completed and no more cracks found, EDF Energy said in a statement.

"We are now in the final stages of completing the necessary approvals including those of our external regulator the ONR to enable the plants to return to service," the company said.

"The safety approvals process is extremely thorough and will always take precedence over any other issues. The plants are now ready and we expect that shortly after safety case approval is achieved the reactors will be returned to service in line with the dates stated," it added.

Heysham 1-1 is not expected to return to service until Dec. 31. (Reporting by Nina Chestney)