LONDON, July 27 Britain's Heysham 2-7 nuclear reactor has gone offline in an unplanned outage, National Grid data showed on Monday.

The 660 megawatt (MW) reactor was taken offline at 1348 local time (1248 GMT) due to "operational requirements", operator EDF Energy said on its website.

The reactor will be offline for the next seven days, EDF Energy said.

