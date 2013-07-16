* Britain's nuclear submarine system up for renewal in 2016
* Two ruling parties split over possibility of scaling down
(Recasts, updates with report, Alexander, Cameron)
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, July 16 A rift in Britain's coalition
government over nuclear weapons widened on Tuesday as the two
ruling parties set out starkly different visions of how they
should be deployed in future.
The ruling Conservative party called its junior coalition
partner, the Liberal Democrats, "naive or reckless" for
suggesting that Britain's multi-billion pound submarine-based
Trident nuclear missile system could be slimmed down.
With a parliamentary election in 2015 and a decision due
soon after that on how to replace the ageing system, the two
parties drew widely differing conclusions from a government
review commissioned to see if there were any credible
alternatives to the current nuclear deterrent.
The review concluded that the best option was to replace the
current system, which uses Vanguard-class submarines armed with
Trident missiles - on a like-for-like basis, but raised the
possibility of ending Britain's continuous sea-borne deterrent
and of operating fewer than the current four submarines.
Prime Minister David Cameron, a Conservative, suggested the
report meant no policy change was necessary.
"Government policy remains as set out," he said in a
statement. "We will maintain a continuous deterrent and are
proceeding with the programme to build a new fleet of ballistic
missiles submarines."
But Danny Alexander, the Liberal Democrat minister who
oversaw the review, said he thought it showed there was scope to
scale back the nuclear deterrent, stop the practice of having
one submarine at sea 365 days a year, and reduce the number of
nuclear submarines from four to three or even less.
"We have a big decision to make in 2016, and this study
shows that there are credible alternatives that don't compromise
our security but do allow us to move on from the Cold War," he
told the Royal United Services Institute think-tank in London.
"We can adapt our nuclear deterrence to the threats in the
21st century by ending 24 hour patrols when we don't need them,
and buying fewer submarines."
Scaling down to three submarines would save 4 billion pounds
($6.04 billion) over the life of the system, he added. Deploying
two boats would be even cheaper, a potentially significant
factor at a time when Britain is mired in debts.
Conservative Defence Minister Philip Hammond said
Alexander's proposals were a risky false economy and promised "a
tiny saving for a huge gamble with Britain's security."
"I think it's frankly either naive or reckless," Hammond
told BBC radio.
"We do not believe that, with nuclear threats, if anything,
proliferating, with more countries seeking to get nuclear
weapons, this is the time to downgrade. We've got countries like
Iran and North Korea attempting to build nuclear weapons."
Nobody knew who the potential adversary of the future would
be, he added.
The opposition Labour party, which is ahead in most opinion
polls, said it saw nothing in the report to change its own
commitment to a continuous sea-borne deterrent.
The policies of Britain's three main political parties on
the issue could influence the make-up of any future coalition.
Trident missiles are built by Lockheed Martin Space Systems
and are also used by the U.S. navy. The submarines are operated
from Scotland, which is holding an independence referendum next
year. Scots nationalists oppose having nuclear weapons on their
territory.
($1 = 0.6621 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by William James and Sarah Young; Editing
by Robin Pomeroy)