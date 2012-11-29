LONDON Nov 29 A 620-MW reactor at EDF Energy's Hartlepool nuclear power station came back online to supply Britain's power grid on Wednesday, owners EDF Energy said in a statement.

The number 1 reactor at the Hartlepool site in northern England had been offline since Nov.17 for refuelling, and Wednesday's restart comes as Britain's power demand is forecast to increase over the next days because of colder weather.

By 0745 GMT the day-ahead British baseload power price traded at 52.50 pounds per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market, up 1.90 pounds from Wednesday's close.

The number 2 reactor at EDF Energy's Hartlepool atomic power station, which also has a generating capacity of 620 MW, is expected to be taken offline in January next year, with no date provided so far when the unit will restart.