PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 6
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 17 Power output at Britain's 610 megawatt Heysham 1-1 nuclear reactor will be reduced until its next statutory outage, operator EDF Energy said on Wednesday.
"Heysham 1 unit 1 is experiencing reduced cooling water flows, which means it will stay at reduced load until the statutory outage, when remedial works will be completed to allow it to return to full load," spokesman Martyn Butlin said.
Heysham 1-1's next statutory maintenance outage is scheduled to begin on Aug. 2 and last until the beginning of October.
The reactor's output was reduced to around 435 MW on Tuesday.
Butlin said that the reduced cooling water flows were unrelated to the hot weather, which has dominated Britain for much of this month.
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 6 Britain's factories are growing at their fastest pace in more than three years, helped by the fall in the value of the pound after the Brexit vote and a recovery in core markets in Europe, a survey showed on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 Technology companies have been a driving force behind the U.S. stock market's recent record rally, and despite mounting evidence of stretched valuations the sector remains a top pick for investors expecting a wave of capital expenditures by U.S. corporations.