LONDON, July 17 Power output at Britain's 610 megawatt Heysham 1-1 nuclear reactor will be reduced until its next statutory outage, operator EDF Energy said on Wednesday.

"Heysham 1 unit 1 is experiencing reduced cooling water flows, which means it will stay at reduced load until the statutory outage, when remedial works will be completed to allow it to return to full load," spokesman Martyn Butlin said.

Heysham 1-1's next statutory maintenance outage is scheduled to begin on Aug. 2 and last until the beginning of October.

The reactor's output was reduced to around 435 MW on Tuesday.

Butlin said that the reduced cooling water flows were unrelated to the hot weather, which has dominated Britain for much of this month.