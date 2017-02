LONDON Oct 24 EDF Energy restarted two of its British nuclear reactors on Sunday, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

"Sizewell B resynchronised to the National Grid at around 0500 GMT (on) Sunday 23 October, following its planned refuelling outage which started on 2 September," she said.

Unit B21 at Dungeness nuclear plant restarted on Sunday afternoon, after an unplanned outage on Oct. 9. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)