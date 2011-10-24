(Recasts, adds Wylfa unit 4 restart)

LONDON Oct 24 Three British nuclear power units restarted at the weekend, increasing nuclear power production availability by 1,500 megawatts (MW) and weighing on short-term power prices on Monday.

EDF Energy restarted its Sizewell B2 nuclear reactor on Sunday morning, after a seven-week refuelling outage, while reactor B21 at its Dungeness site restarted on Sunday afternoon.

"Sizewell B resynchronised to the National Grid at around 0500 GMT (on) Sunday 23 October, following its planned refuelling outage which started on 2 September," a spokeswoman for the operator said.

Nuclear operator Magnox also restarted its 310-MW Wylfa unit 4, which had been out of service since an unplanned outage on Oct. 16.

Improved power generation margins following the nuclear restarts sent British power prices lower on Monday.

Baseload day-ahead power fell nearly one pound compared with Friday's levels to 47.35 pounds per megawatt-hour, according to energy broker ICAP. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Anthony Barker)