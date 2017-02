LONDON, March 29 German utilities RWE and E.ON said on Thursday they will drop plans to build new nuclear stations in Britain and aim to sell their Horizon joint venture.

"A strategic decision has (...) been made by both RWE and E.ON that they will not develop new nuclear power projects in the UK through the Horizon joint venture," the companies said, confirming what sources had told Reuters earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)