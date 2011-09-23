LONDON, Sept 23 British utility Scottish and Southern Energy announced on Friday it has pulled out of its UK nuclear new build consortium.

The utility said it intends to sell its 25 percent stake in the consortium to its partners GDF Suez and Iberdrola .

"We have concluded that, for the time being, our resources are better deployed on business activities and technologies where we have the greatest knowledge and experience," said Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE generation and supply director.

The NuGen nuclear consortium plans to build 3.6 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity in Britain. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alison Birrane)