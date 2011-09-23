* SSE to focus on renewable energy, gas-fired plants
* GDF Suez and Iberdrola raise stakes to 50 pct each
* They say no reason for SSE move to affect timetable
(Recasts, adds expert comments, details)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Sept 23 Utility Scottish and Southern
Energy said it has pulled out of its UK nuclear new
build consortium, raising concerns investors may see the British
nuclear industry as unattractive despite government efforts to
provide incentives.
The Scotland-based utility, which operates around 2,500
megawatts (MW) of renewable energy assets, said it wanted to
focus on green energy and gas-fired power plants -- technologies
with which it has more experience.
"We have concluded that, for the time being, our resources
are better deployed on business activities and technologies
where we have the greatest knowledge and experience," said
Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE generation and supply director.
SSE's partners in the NuGen consortium, France's GDF Suez
and Spain's Iberdrola , said in a separate
statement they intended to buy SSE's 25 percent share in the
consortium, leaving both companies with an equal share of 50
percent.
The transaction amount has not been settled but the sum will
be disclosed later, once the parties have agreed on it, an SSE
spokeswoman said.
The announcement deals a blow to the British government
which wants to see a series of new nuclear plants in operation
by 2025 and tried to reassure investors Britain was a safe
market by offering policy changes to reward generators of
low-carbon energy.
"It sends a big signal to the government saying: 'Look
you've got to give us more security'," said Karen Dawson,
director in the energy sector at consultancy PwC.
SSE's decision comes just two months after the British
government unveiled plans to reform the country's electricity
market, giving nuclear power a place in a low-carbon economy but
failing to provide details of how generators will see a return
on their investments.
The energy ministry said SSE's decision was a matter for the
consortium and that it was working to remove any unnecessary
obstacles to investment in new nuclear.
Analysts believe SSE's decision was a commercial one and its
involvement in the nuclear new build programme had been a way
for the renewable-focused utility to gain experience in the
sector. It was never a key player.
"They entered to learn more, they know the capital costs are
huge. It's probably just a commercial decision, making a call on
where to best place their capital in the near term," said Omar
Abbosh, managing director of the resources group at consultancy
Accenture.
"Given what's happened in Germany and Italy, actually the UK
is being viewed quite favourably as a place to invest."
Britain's ambitious nuclear investment programme stands in
contrast with political changes in direction agains nuclear in
other European countries following Japan's Fukushima crisis.
Germany decided to reverse lifetime extensions granted to
its oldest nuclear plants and to phase out the technology
completely by 2022, while Italy abandoned its nuclear revival
plans.
German engineering services firm Siemens said last week it
had left the nuclear sector, explaining its home country's
decision against the technology played a role in its decision.
NUGEN POWERS ON
Despite SSE's withdrawal, the NuGen group plans to continue
with its project to build 3.6 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity
at a site it has bought at Sellafield in West Cumbria.
Its first new nuclear power plant is expected to start
around 2023 and a final investment decision is planned for
2015/16.
"We are ... highly confident about our prospects in respect
of our development plans in West Cumbria and there is no reason
why this decision by SSE should impact upon our plans or
timetable," Iberdrola and GDF Suez said in a joint statement.
The consortium could invite a new partner into the group,
but not necessarily a British one, as both GDF Suez and
Iberdrola have intensfied their ties to the country with
acqusitions of International Power and Scottish Power,
respectively, a source close to the consortium said.
SSE said it may get involved again in the project in future
as an investor or to buy power from the nuclear plant, but in
the meantime renewable energy and gas-fired power plants
including carbon capture and storage were its priorities.
France's EDF is planning to build Britain's first
new-generation nuclear plant and German rivals RWE RWEg.DE and
E.ON (EONGn.DE) have teamed up to build 6 GW of new nuclear
plants at Wylfa on Anglesey and Oldbury near Bristol.
The German consortium, called Horizon, said on Thursday
SSE's decision had nothing to do with them and its project
continued as planned.
(Additional reporting by Marie Maitre in Paris; Editing by
Anthony Barker)