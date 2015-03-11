* Cost of cleaning up Sellafield reached 53 bln stg last
month
* Sellafield complex nuclear site, technical uncertainties
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, March 11 The escalating final cost of
cleaning up hazardous waste at Britain's nuclear site at
Sellafield is still uncertain, as government officials and the
site's owners and managers cannot not guarantee when costs would
plateau.
Last year, Britain's Committee of Public Accounts criticised
the management of Sellafield in northern England for huge cost
overuns, delays on projects and expensive staff.
The cost estimate of cleaning up hazardous waste at
Sellafield reached 53 billion pounds ($79.18 billion) in
February, up 5 billion from March last year, and is expected to
rise above 70 billion pounds.
The committee, which scrutinises whether taxpayers' money is
spent wisely, on Wednesday asked the government, the site's
owner the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), Sellafield
Ltd and former managers Nuclear Management Partners (NMP)
whether costs would continue to rise.
"It is impossible to know that (...) we find difficulties at
the site which are pretty much unprecedented," Stephen
Lovegrove, permanent secretary at the government's Department of
Energy and Climate Change, told the committee.
"I would hope (the cost estimate) won't go up and hope we
are getting nearer to a place where the NDA and Sellafield Ltd
are getting to grips with problems at the site."
"Do I have great confidence in that? The answer is probably
'no'," he added.
The business plan for Sellafield is expected to last for 120
years, reflecting the complexity and technical uncertainty of
the site.
NMP, which consists of France's Areva, U.S. firm
Aecom and Britain's Amec, has managed Sellafield since
2008 but Britain's NDA, which owns Sellafield, stripped it of
the multi-billion pound contract in January, after concerns
about performance at the site.
"For the rest of our estate, the (cost estimate) figure has
stabilised. At Sellafield, I genuinely don't know," said John
Clarke, chief executive of NDA, adding that focusing on costs
was misleading as it did not reflect improvements in performance
at the site.
"We hope the provision will not go up. What we will see over
the next four years is we will make more and more progress,
learning more about the characteristics of what we are dealing
with," added Tony Price, chair of the Sellafield Board.
($1 = 0.6694 pounds)
(Editing by David Evans)