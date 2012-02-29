* E.ON, RWE plan station six times capacity of current plant
* UK nuclear developments power on despite Fukushima
* Plant staff pleaded not to push the shutdown button
By Karolin Schaps
OLDBURY-ON-SEVERN, Britain, Feb 29 The
world's oldest running nuclear reactor is due to shut at 1100
GMT on Wednesday after 44 years of operation, starting the
countdown to 2025, by when a new British nuclear station is
expected to open on a site just a few hundred metres away.
Some local residents who have lived in this quaint village
for decades say they had no choice when the plant was first
built in the 1960s and have little prospect of preventing a new
station now, given that the Oldbury site has already been
shortlisted for new nuclear plants by the government.
Allan Knapp, 86, remembers when the local government started
speaking in 1958 of the construction one of the world's first
civil nuclear plants on a huge field, a site next to his
childhood home, on the banks of the river Severn, 12 miles north
of Bristol.
"Nobody wants a nuclear plant on their doorstep," he said.
"But back then people accepted it in the end because radiation
was little known about. If a power station is going to be, it's
going to be."
A joint venture of two German utilities, E.ON and
RWE, plans to build a new Oldbury nuclear plant more
than six times the capacity of the current station by 2025,
relying on a strong government drive in favour of nuclear power
to help reduce carbon emissions.
The new plant will use so-called pressurised water reactors
(PWR), which require the construction of huge cooling towers
containing water, a part of the project residents fear will
further spoil their landscape.
Horizon, the German joint venture, said its preferred choice
of cooling towers was only around 15 metres higher than the
plant's current reactor buildings, two blue and white striped
cylinders that peak out between trees and fields from miles
away.
The project is early in the planning stages, and Horizon is
still far away from applying for necessary planning and
environmental permits from UK agencies and the local government,
which will give Olbury-on-Severn residents a say.
Japan's Fukushima nuclear crisis nearly one year ago has not
swayed nuclear plant developers or the UK government's opinion
about the necessity for new nuclear capacity, although
developers such as EDF Energy admit the incident has
pushed back timetables for other new stations.
"People here just want to get on with their lives. They
don't want a new nuclear plant," said Reg Illingworth, who lives
in a cottage decked with solar panels less than one mile from
the Oldbury station and who also leads a local anti-nuclear
movement.
"Fukushima has galvanized the idea that nuclear should and
could be stopped."
OLDBURY SHUTDOWN
On the site of the world's oldest nuclear plant, run by
U.S.-owned Magnox, with its weather-worn paint and
1960s-style concrete architecture, employees say Fukushima has
strengthened their will to run their nuclear plant even more
safely and are sad to see it turned off.
"Control room staff requested not to press the shutdown
button, saying 'I don't want it to be me'," Site Director Phil
Sprague said.
"Some of the workers got quite emotional; they have worked
here for 40 years."
Most plant staff will continue working on site for another
12 to 18 months to start dismantling the nuclear plant, but
headcount will drop by around one quarter after that, with most
workers going into retirement, Sprague said.
For Project Manager Matt Thames the new Oldbury nuclear
plant is likely to be a future employer as the south-westerner
wants to continue working in the nuclear industry in his home
region.
"We join fairly young. I never intended to stay within the
same industry for 22 years, it kind of happens," he said,
wearing his wind-proof black Magnox jacket proudly.
"It's the availability of work in the industry that
attracted me to it."
(editing by Jane Baird)