(Adds reason for outage)
LONDON Nov 16 EDF Energy stopped
its 630-megawatt (MW) Sizewell B2 nuclear reactor on Wednesday
after a steam leak, a spokeswoman said.
"Turbine 2 at Sizewell B power station was taken offline on
16 November," she said, adding that steam had leaked during
turbine-related work on some of the pipes away from the nuclear
area of the site.
EDF Energy did not disclose a restart date for the reactor.
The outage follows an unplanned shutdown of the nuclear
operator's Torness 2 nuclear reactor on Monday, which was
stopped manually after a fault with a refuelling machine.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by William Hardy)