LONDON Nov 16 EDF Energy stopped its 630-megawatt (MW) Sizewell B2 nuclear reactor on Wednesday after a steam leak, a spokeswoman said.

"Turbine 2 at Sizewell B power station was taken offline on 16 November," she said, adding that steam had leaked during turbine-related work on some of the pipes away from the nuclear area of the site.

EDF Energy did not disclose a restart date for the reactor.

The outage follows an unplanned shutdown of the nuclear operator's Torness 2 nuclear reactor on Monday, which was stopped manually after a fault with a refuelling machine.