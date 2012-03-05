LONDON, March 5 EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, said two turbines at its 1,300 megawatt (MW) Sizewell B nuclear plant remained offline on Monday following an automatic shutdown on Friday.

"The units are still offline. It was an electic fault that lead to a trip on Friday," a spokesman for the utility said, without giving a restart date.

The two units stopped automatically at 2015 GMT on Friday following an electrical fault on the non-nuclear part of the plant. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)