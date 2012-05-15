LONDON May 15 Turbine 1 at EDF Energy's Sizewell B nuclear plant was producing electricity again on Tuesday, National Grid data showed, after the reactor which feeds two turbines at the plant shut down for maintenance work on Sunday.

The 600-megawatt (MW) unit 1 was producing at full capacity again on Tuesday, while unit 2 remained off line, the grid operator data showed.

Both units had been expected to restart on Tuesday following maintenance on a reactor coolant pump. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)