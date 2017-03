LONDON, June 13 Unit 1 of EDF Energy's Sizewell B nuclear plant in eastern England was reconnected to the grid on Thursday, the company said in statement.

The 600-megawatt (MW) unit 1 was reconnected to the grid at 0747 GMT Thursday following a refuelling outage on April 26, EDF said in the statement.

Unit 2 at the plant, which also has a generating capacity of 600-MW, remains off line for planned maintenance work, EDF said.