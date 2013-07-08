PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 8 EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, restarted its Sizewell B2 nuclear reactor on Sunday following a planned outage, a spokeswoman said.
"Sizewell B was resynchronised to the grid at 1555 BST (on)Sunday 7 July 2013," she said in a statement.
The unit had been on an annual maintenance outage since April 26.
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Bank of England's new deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, needs to take steps to avoid possible conflicts of interest in her role as one of Britain's top financial regulators, senior British lawmakers said on Thursday.
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)