LONDON, Sept 22 British utility Scottish and Southern Energy is reviewing its involvement in the NuGen nuclear new build consortium and partners Iberdrola and GDF Suez are expected to split up SSE's shares equally among themselves, a source close to the consortium said on Thursday.

"SSE's participation is under review and the partners would be expected to take up an equal share," the source, who refused to be identified, said.

SSE confirmed it was in the process of reviewing its involvement in the NuGen group and will make an announcement very shortly.

The consortium plans to build 3.6 gigawatts of new nuclear power capacity in Britain. Currenlty Iberdrola and GDF Suez own 37.5 percent of the shares and SSE hold a 25 percent stake. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)