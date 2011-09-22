(Adds background, analyst comment)

LONDON, Sept 22 British utility Scottish and Southern Energy said on Thursday it was reviewing its involvement in the UK nuclear new build programme, dealing a major blow to Britain's ambitious plans to build new nuclear stations by 2025.

"We are in the process of reviewing our involvement in new nuclear in the UK," a spokesman for the utility said, adding that a more detailed statement would follow very shortly.

SSE forms part of the NuGen nuclear consortium with partners Iberdrola and GDF Suez which plans to build 3.6 gigawatts of new nuclear power capacity in Britain.

SSE's decision comes just two months after the British government unveiled plans to reform the country's electricity market, giving nuclear power a place in a low-carbon economy but failing to provide details of how generators will see a return on their investments.

"It sends a big signal to the government saying: 'Look you've got to give us more security'," said Karen Dawson, director in the energy sector at consultancy PwC.

If SSE decides to leave the group, its partners are expected to split up the British utility's 25 percent stake evenly among themselves, a source close to the consortium said.

The NuGen group previously said its first new nuclear plant will come online around 2023 and it would make a final investment decision in 2015/16.

"There is no doubt about the continuation of the project," said NuGen's Chief Operating Director Olivier Carret on Thursday, adding he had not been informed of a decision by SSE to leave the consortium.