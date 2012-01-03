LONDON Jan 3 EDF Energy reduced power output at its two Hunterston nuclear reactors in Scotland on Tuesday, after the grid operator moved to better manage electricity distribution amid severe power cuts following heavy storms, a spokesman said.

"We have reduced the load on both units at Hunterston B so that the transmission and distribution systems can manage," he said.

The two nuclear reactors, with a maximum output capacity of 500 and 460 megawatts (MW) respectively, were running at around 350 MW on Tuesday afternoon, National Grid data showed.

Network operator National Grid manages Britain's electricity grid balance and sometimes requests plant operators cut output to manage network constraints.

On Tuesday, more than 100,000 homes were cut from the power network as heavy storms knocked out transmission cables. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)