LONDON, Sept 30 EDF Energy stopped its 640-megawatt (MW) Torness 2 nuclear reactor on Friday for repairs to a cooling system, the operator said.

"EDF Energy took the decision to take unit 2 at Torness power station offline on 30 September to carry out a repair to one of the auxiliary cooling systems," a spokesman said.

The outage at the Scotland-based reactor had no health or environmental impacts and the station's reactors were continuously cooled, he added.

The unit will restart once the work is complete, EDF Energy said, but the operator did not disclose a date. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)