LONDON Oct 7 EDF Energy , Britain's largest nuclear power producer, restarted its 640-megawatt (MW) Torness 2 nuclear reactor on Friday, a spokesman said.

"The unit synchronised to the grid on October 7 at 1052 GMT," he said.

The reactor stopped on Sept. 30 for work on a cooling system. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)