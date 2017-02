LONDON Nov 18 EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, restarted its 640-megawatt (MW) Torness 2 nuclear reactor on Friday, a spokesman said.

"We can confirm that R2 at Torness power station was re-synchronised to the grid on 18 November," he said.

The reactor shut down unexpectedly on Monday after a fault on a fuelling machine, which has now been resolved, he added.

Eight other nuclear reactors remain out of service in Britain on Friday. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)