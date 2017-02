LONDON Nov 22 EDF Energy stopped its 640-megawatt (MW) Torness 1 nuclear reactor on Tuesday due to a grid connection issue, a spokeswoman said.

"We took unit 1 at Torness offline today, 22 November, at approximately 0100 GMT, due to a National Grid connection issue," she said.

The unit's maximum export limit stood at zero on Tuesday morning, National Grid data showed. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)