LONDON, Sept 20 Britain's Torness 2 nuclear power station was back in production again on Friday following an outage for maintenance, National Grid data showed.

The unit's maximum export limit stood at 20 megawatts (MW) at 0558 GMT, the data showed, indicating the unit had reconnected to the power grid.

