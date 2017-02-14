LONDON Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp
remains committed to building the Moorside nuclear plant in
Britain, NuGen, Toshiba's joint venture with France's Engie
which is developing the project, said on Tuesday.
"NuGen acknowledges the announcement that Toshiba's review
into the future of its nuclear power business outside Japan is
complete and that it remains committed to developing NuGen's
Moorside Project," NuGen said in a statement.
NuGen plans to build three nuclear reactors at the Moorside
site on the coast of Cumbria, with a total generating capacity
of up to 3.8 gigawatts, accounting for around 7 percent of
Britain's total electricity demand.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)