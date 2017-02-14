LONDON Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp remains committed to building the Moorside nuclear plant in Britain, NuGen, Toshiba's joint venture with France's Engie which is developing the project, said on Tuesday.

"NuGen acknowledges the announcement that Toshiba's review into the future of its nuclear power business outside Japan is complete and that it remains committed to developing NuGen's Moorside Project," NuGen said in a statement.

NuGen plans to build three nuclear reactors at the Moorside site on the coast of Cumbria, with a total generating capacity of up to 3.8 gigawatts, accounting for around 7 percent of Britain's total electricity demand.