LONDON Oct 29 The British government on Tuesday
rejected a proposal to set up a benevolent fund for thousands of
veterans of the country's nuclear weapons testing programme who
say their health was damaged by exposure to radiation in the
1950s and 1960s.
It also brushed off calls for Prime Minister David Cameron
to pay formal tribute to the role they played in helping Britain
develop a nuclear deterrent at a time when the effects of
radiation were less well understood.
"The argument for a 25 million-pound benevolent fund to
compensate veterans and family members affected by ionising
radiation ... is flawed," Anna Soubry, a junior minister in the
Ministry of Defence, told parliament during a debate on the
issue.
More than 20,000 British troops took part in a nuclear
testing programme in Australia and the South Pacific at the
height of the Cold War during which many were exposed to high
levels of radiation without protective clothing.
Decades later, campaigners say that only around 3,000 are
still alive and the veterans and their descendants have
developed a range of health problems, including different types
of cancer, as a direct result of their military service.
John Baron, a lawmaker from Cameron's Conservative party,
has helped lead a campaign aimed at setting up a government fund
to help veterans with care and treatment costs and getting the
prime minister to officially thank them for their contribution.
"There is a legacy from the dawn of our nuclear deterrent
that has yet to be fully recognised, a debt of gratitude that
has yet to be fully acknowledged," Baron told the same debate,
which he organised.
"If the government continues to fail to do so, I suggest it
not only fails our veterans but it fails their descendants and
it fails to lift the veil of shame that almost uniquely hangs
over this country."
Creating such a fund would not signify an admission of guilt
or legal liability, he added.
But while Soubry said she recognised the "huge debt of
gratitude" Britain owed to the veterans, she said the government
opposed the fund idea, that Cameron had no plans to formally
thank the veterans, and that the government rejected any link
between veterans' health problems and their military service.
"I really do take issue with the idea that somehow we are
being shameful or in any way wrong in our attitude to our
nuclear test veterans," she said, saying they were entitled to
seek compensation under an existing war pensions scheme.