LONDON Oct 27 German utilities E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE paid between 200-250 million pounds for purchasing land at Wylfa nuclear power plant in Britain to build a new station, an industry source close to the transaction told Reuters.

"The transaction is for 200-250 million pounds," the source said.

The two rivals announced the completion of the purchase earlier on Thursday through their joint venture Horizon, but refused to disclose financial details.

The Horizon group plans to build up to 3.3 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear capacity at the Wylfa site in Wales, with the first reactor to come online around 2020. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)