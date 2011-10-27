* RWE npower says committed to UK nuclear power

* Horizon to start dealing with empty buildings on nuclear site (Recasts, adds details)

By Karolin Schaps

LONDON, Oct 27 German utilities E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE made a strong financial commitment to building new nuclear plants in the UK on Thursday, spending 200 million-250 million pounds on land in Wales, an industry source close to the transaction said.

"The transaction is for 200-250 million pounds," the source told Reuters.

The two rivals announced the completion of the site purchase at Wylfa earlier on Thursday through their joint venture Horizon, but refused to disclose financial details.

The group's commitment to Britain's nuclear new build programme was thrown into doubt after nuclear operations in its German homeland were shut down in response to Japan's Fukushima disaster. But it has repeatedly reiterated it remained committed to British nuclear new build.

"New nuclear will have an essential role in the UK's low-carbon future, and RWE npower is committed to playing a part in this through Horizon Nuclear Power," said RWE npower's Chief Operating officer, Kevin McCullough on Thursday.

Horizon secured the purchase of the land in Wales from Britain's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and France's EDF through an auction in 2009.

EDF had committed to selling the land at Wylfa at the time of acquiring British Energy in 2008, an EDF spokesman said.

Horizon will now start preparing parts of the site, such as removing empty boarded-up buildings, Horizon said.

"We need to make sure we manage properly any wildlife issues, for instance relocating roosting bats, but we'd expect to be taking some of the buildings down in the near future," said Alan Smith, head of site development at Horizon.

The Horizon joint venture plans to build up to 3.3 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity at the Wylfa site in Wales, with the first reactor to come online around 2020. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)