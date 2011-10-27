* RWE npower says committed to UK nuclear power
* Horizon to start dealing with empty buildings on nuclear
site
(Recasts, adds details)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Oct 27 German utilities E.ON (EONGn.DE)
and RWE made a strong financial commitment to building
new nuclear plants in the UK on Thursday, spending 200
million-250 million pounds on land in Wales, an industry source
close to the transaction said.
"The transaction is for 200-250 million pounds," the source
told Reuters.
The two rivals announced the completion of the site purchase
at Wylfa earlier on Thursday through their joint venture
Horizon, but refused to disclose financial details.
The group's commitment to Britain's nuclear new build
programme was thrown into doubt after nuclear operations in its
German homeland were shut down in response to Japan's Fukushima
disaster. But it has repeatedly reiterated it remained committed
to British nuclear new build.
"New nuclear will have an essential role in the UK's
low-carbon future, and RWE npower is committed to playing a part
in this through Horizon Nuclear Power," said RWE npower's Chief
Operating officer, Kevin McCullough on Thursday.
Horizon secured the purchase of the land in Wales from
Britain's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and France's EDF
through an auction in 2009.
EDF had committed to selling the land at Wylfa at the time
of acquiring British Energy in 2008, an EDF spokesman said.
Horizon will now start preparing parts of the site, such as
removing empty boarded-up buildings, Horizon said.
"We need to make sure we manage properly any wildlife
issues, for instance relocating roosting bats, but we'd expect
to be taking some of the buildings down in the near future,"
said Alan Smith, head of site development at Horizon.
The Horizon joint venture plans to build up to 3.3 gigawatts
(GW) of nuclear capacity at the Wylfa site in Wales, with the
first reactor to come online around 2020.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)