LONDON May 20 Britain's oldest nuclear reactor,
Wylfa reactor 1 in Wales, could operate 15 months beyond its
current shutdown date if an inspection finds it safe to do so,
operator Magnox said.
"Generation is now planned to continue until the 30th of
September 2014 with possible generation extension to December
2015; pending Periodic Safety Review (PSR) approval," the
company said on its website.
Magnox was not immediately available for further comment.
The 490-megawatt reactor has been operating for 42 years.
Reviews are carried out by nuclear site licence holders
every 10 years to establish whether reactors are safe to run and
these are monitored by Britain's nuclear regulator.
Reactor 2 at the same nuclear plant was shut down for good
last year.
A site adjacent to the existing power plant is earmarked for
the construction of a new nuclear power station.
Japan's Hitachi, which last year bought the Horizon
entity that has a licence to build new reactors at Wylfa, plans
to build two to three reactors at Wylfa and another two to three
at a site in Oldbury near Bristol.