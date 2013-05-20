LONDON May 20 Britain's oldest nuclear reactor, Wylfa reactor 1 in Wales, could operate 15 months beyond its current shutdown date if an inspection finds it safe to do so, operator Magnox said.

"Generation is now planned to continue until the 30th of September 2014 with possible generation extension to December 2015; pending Periodic Safety Review (PSR) approval," the company said on its website.

Magnox was not immediately available for further comment.

The 490-megawatt reactor has been operating for 42 years.

Reviews are carried out by nuclear site licence holders every 10 years to establish whether reactors are safe to run and these are monitored by Britain's nuclear regulator.

Reactor 2 at the same nuclear plant was shut down for good last year.

A site adjacent to the existing power plant is earmarked for the construction of a new nuclear power station.

Japan's Hitachi, which last year bought the Horizon entity that has a licence to build new reactors at Wylfa, plans to build two to three reactors at Wylfa and another two to three at a site in Oldbury near Bristol.