LONDON, July 11 British mobile operator O2 suffered a disruption in service on Wednesday, just weeks before networks are expected to face a jump in demand from the London Olympics.

O2, owned by Spain's Telefonica, said on its website on Wednesday that it had a problem on its network causing some customers to have difficulty making or receiving calls, sending texts or using data.

The outage began on Wednesday afternoon and continued into the evening. It was not based on geography and was not affecting all of the company's 23 million British users, O2 said.

Its engineers were dealing with the problem and the company hoped to restore full service as soon as possible, according to an update on the 02 website.

