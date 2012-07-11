LONDON, July 11 British mobile operator O2
suffered a disruption in service on Wednesday, just weeks before
networks are expected to face a jump in demand from the London
Olympics.
O2, owned by Spain's Telefonica, said on its
website on Wednesday that it had a problem on its network
causing some customers to have difficulty making or receiving
calls, sending texts or using data.
The outage began on Wednesday afternoon and continued into
the evening. It was not based on geography and was not affecting
all of the company's 23 million British users, O2 said.
Its engineers were dealing with the problem and the company
hoped to restore full service as soon as possible, according to
an update on the 02 website.
