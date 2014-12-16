LONDON Dec 16 British communications regulator Ofcom named Sharon White as its new chief executive on Tuesday, turning to the top Treasury civil servant to steer it through what is expected to be a time of much change for the telecommunications and media markets.

White will take up the role in March 2015, joining from Britain's finance ministry where she has spent the last year in charge of managing the country's public finances as second permanent secretary.

Britain's telecoms and television markets stand on the brink of a wave of consolidation, prompted by the former state-owned fixed line telecoms giant BT's 12.5 billion pound move to buy mobile operator EE on Monday.

The current set-up of four mobile network operators and four separately owned fixed line broadband providers is not likely to last, in the wake of BT's move, analysts and bankers say.

Meanwhile Ofcom raised the prospect of a possible major funding change for television on Monday, by launching a consultation on whether public service broadcasters including the BBC and ITV could be allowed to charge pay-TV companies for carrying their channels.

"The Ofcom board is confident that Sharon will provide the leadership and vision to ensure Ofcom continues to promote a thriving communications sector in the UK that operates in the public interest," the regulator's chairman Patricia Hodgson said.

White, who is married to the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility Robert Chote, has 25 years experience working in the public sector and government, including stints at the World Bank, the UK Department of Work and Pensions and the Ministry of Justice.

She will earn an annual salary of 275,000 pounds in her new role, where she replaces current chief executive Ed Richards.

He is due to step down at the end of the month, when Ofcom director Steve Unger will take over as acting chief executive until White arrives in March. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)