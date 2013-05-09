LONDON May 9 British energy regulator Ofgem has appointed an interim chief executive as the recruitment of its two top officials drags on at a time when it is under pressure to loosen the grip of the six largest utilities.

Andrew Wright, currently head of Ofgem's markets division, will temporarily take over from Alistair Buchanan on June 27, when he steps down after 10 years at the helm of the regulator, but it is still unclear who will fill the position permanently.

Wright brings over 25 years experience in the energy sector, having held senior utilities analyst roles at banks UBS and Merrill Lynch and having worked in Britain's electricity industry during privatisation in the 1990s.

"Andrew will be taking charge at an important point as Ofgem's ground-breaking energy market reforms will start to take effect from this summer, and we continue to provide important updates on Britain's security of supply," said Lord Mogg, Ofgem's chairman, who is himself stepping down in September.

The recruitment process for a new chairman is precisely the reason for the delay in finding a permanent chief executive, because the chairman and the regulator's board must approve the appointment.

Lord Mogg's successor is expected to be announced by the government shortly, and the new chairman will be heavily involved in nominating a permanent chief executive, a spokesman for the energy ministry said.

He added that it was up to Wright to decide whether he wished to apply for the permanent chief executive position when recruitment starts.

The difficulties at the helm of the regulator come as Ofgem is trying to pass new rules that will open the energy markets to new suppliers and that will rein in large utilities often criticised by the public for squeezing households' wallets.

From this summer, utilities are forced to offer customers their best available energy tariffs and comply with tighter rules about how they can sell energy products. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jane Baird)