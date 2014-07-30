* New price controls proposed from 2015-2023
* Should spur 17 bln stg of investment in electricity
network
* Should also help lower energy bills
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, July 30 Britain's energy watchdog has
proposed new price controls for five electricity network
operators for the next eight years, aiming to spur investment in
network upgrades and help lower energy bills.
The new electricity distribution price controls, which will
run from April 2015 to 2023, will encourage the network
companies to spend 17 billion pounds ($28.8 billion) to upgrade
and maintain Britain's electricity network, regulator Ofgem said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Price controls set the amount of money that can be earned by
the companies which operate Britain's network operators over a
set period of time. The firms recover their allowed revenues by
charging suppliers, who in turn pass on the costs to customers.
Current price controls expire on March 31, 2015.
Ofgem says price controls are needed as Britain's
electricity networks are natural monopolies and there is no
realistic way of introducing competition across the whole
sector.
The measures will also lower energy bills, Ofgem said.
Distribution costs account for 8 percent of an annual "dual
fuel" bill covering gas and electricity and this part of the
bill will be on average 12 pounds a year lower than currently
for the eight-year period of the price control.
"During the course of the price control there is expected to
be an increased take-up of low-carbon technologies including
heat pumps, solar panels and small-scale renewable generation,"
said Dermot Nolan, Ofgem chief executive.
"Ofgem's regulation focuses companies' attention on
connecting these low-carbon technologies in a timely and
cost-effective way, using smart solutions where appropriate,"
Nolan added.
The proposals will be consulted on for the next eight weeks
and a final decision will be made in November.
Ofgem said it returned five companies' business plans to
them last November for the period 2015 through 2023 because they
failed to deliver enough value for customers.
The companies were UK Power Networks, Northern
Power Grid, SP Energy Networks, SSE Power
Distribution and Electricity North West.
Since then, a total of 2.1 billion pounds was cut from the
business plans. The companies identified 700 million pounds of
savings and Ofgem refused a further 1.4 billion after a cost
analysis.
Western Power Distribution
was the only company which had its price
control agreed last year after Ofgem said its business plan
offered enough value for customers.
(1 US dollar = 0.5906 British pound)
