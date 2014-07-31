* Pre-tax margin at 106 stg for coming year vs 101 stg in
June
* Ofgem says prices charged to customers for energy not
falling
(Adds more comment from Ofgem and Centrica)
LONDON, July 31 Britain's energy providers will
make 106 pounds ($179) before tax for each customer they supply
with electricity and gas this year, energy markets watchdog
Ofgem forecast on Thursday.
The annual figure, which Ofgem forecasts monthly, has
doubled in the past year and is up from a June forecast of 101
pounds.
Actual profits will vary depending on consumption levels
which are affected by the weather, especially for gas.
On Thursday, Centrica-owned British Gas reported a
20 percent drop in first-half operating profit to 455 million
pounds after a mild winter.
British Gas expects to make an average profit after tax of
40 pounds per household bill in 2014, Centrica Chief Financial
Officer Nick Luff said in a conference call.
British Gas is one of the country's "Big Six" energy
providers which also include EDF Energy, E.ON
, RWE's npower, Iberdrola's
Scottish Power, and SSE.
Ofgem's forecasts look at trends in wholesale prices,
consumption patterns, network costs and the cost of
environmental and social schemes.
"These major costs (which) a typical large supplier incurs
to deliver energy to an average household appear to be falling,
but the prices charged for energy are not," said an Ofgem
spokesman.
However, Centrica's Luff said Ofgem's price calculations can
be misleading.
"These are theoretical models and can give an impression
that is very different to reality," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.5925 British pound)
