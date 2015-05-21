May 21 Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem
has opened an investigation to see if five electricity
generators gave false or misleading information about planning
consents for some units that took part in a capacity auction
last December.
Britain has launched a power capacity market to ensure a
reliable electricity supply, with generators being awarded
payments in exchange for guarantees to provide power when
renewable sources fail to produce enough.
The companies being investigated are GF Power Peaking Ltd,
Berangere Ltd, Adret Ltd, Alkane Energy UK and Power
Balancing Service Ltd.
Most of the units to be investigated are newly built and
have secured capacity agreements for 15 years.
The opening of these investigations did not imply that any
findings about non-compliance had been made, Ofgem said.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; editing by Susan
Thomas)