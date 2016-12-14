LONDON Dec 14 Britain's energy regulator will
launch a league table of energy suppliers on Wednesday, showing
households where they can save money on their bills, the
government said.
The league table would be the first time details have been
published showing the number of people on expensive standard
variable tariffs, the Department for Business, Energy and
Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said in a statement.
Energy bills have doubled in Britain over the past decade to
an average of around 1,200 pounds ($1,525) a year for gas and
electricity combined, and the government said it could intervene
in the market if it believes prices are too high.
The league table will compare the average energy bill paid
by someone on a standard variable tariff (SVT) at the larger
energy companies with deals available from the 10 cheapest
suppliers, BEIS said.
"Millions of people across Britain continue to pay too much
for their energy. The measures announced today are a positive
step to help more people benefit from increased choice and
competition," Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said.
Around two-thirds of customers at Britain's Big six energy
suppliers -- Iberdrola's Scottish Power, RWE's
npower, E.ON, EDF Energy
, SSE and Centrica owned British Gas -
are on SVTs, which are often much more expensive than the fixed
price deals on offer.
($1 = 0.7862 pounds)
