LONDON Aug 21 The consortium West of Duddon Sands (WoDS) Transmission has been awarded a licence to own and operate the transmission link to the UK's WoDS offshore wind farm, Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Friday.

The West of Duddon Sands 389-megawatt wind farm is located about 15 miles (24 km) off Wallney Island, Cumbria, in the Irish Sea.

Macquarie Corporate Holdings and 3i Infrastructure have equal stakes in WoDS Transmission after DONG Energy IPO-DONG.CO and ScottishPower Renewables sold the transmission assets. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Dale Hudson)