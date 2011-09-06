* Says Britain's oil safety regulations among toughest in world

* Unveils giant cap to be used to stop leaking wells

* Treasury Minister to set up working group for oil tax issues

By Sarah Young

ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 6 Britain's Energy Minister Charles Hendry, unveiling a giant new device for capping oil well leaks, said the North Sea industry was safe and had a tough regulatory regime, although lessons could be learned from an oil spill last month.

Britain experienced its worst oil spill for over a decade in August after a pipeline leak at Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) Gannet field 180 km off the Scottish port of Aberdeen.

The minister was in Aberdeen on Tuesday to unveil a device that will be kept in the UK for fast deployment in the event of a blow out in British waters like BP's disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

Hendry, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an oil and gas conference, called the launch of the device "a very important step forward" but conceded that it would not have helped with the spill at Shell's Gannet field.

"What we are yet to understand is the full background to what happened with Gannet...Gannet is something which clearly causes concern but it's something we can learn from too," he said, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

"I think the North Sea is safe...I think we should be proud that we have one of the toughest regimes in the world," Hendry said.

The UK government has been criticised by the oil and gas industry in recent months after a surprise tax rise in March, which prompted warnings about the future of the country's energy supply.

"What I have been confirming is that Justine Greening, the Treasury Minister, is setting up a formal working group to look at tax issues with the industry and talk through the tax issues to try and deal with some of those uncertainties," said Hendry.

Britain said in July it would boost tax support for North Sea energy companies to help firms operating in less profitable fields, softening the earlier tax rise. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Anthony Barker)