* Small firms dominate North Sea exploration
* Oil price fall to curb investment, tax receipts
* Mergers could help create more robust businesses
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Dec 22 Plunging oil prices have
increased the strain on the many small energy firms operating in
the North Sea who were already facing diminishing returns from
an area that once helped power the British economy.
With fields more mature and oil harder to find, heavyweights
such as BP and Shell turned their attention
elsewhere long ago, leaving smaller independent firms to explore
the more remote areas.
As many as 133 companies are now active in the British part
of the North Sea. However, a third of those companies are deemed
by experts to be too small to finance big ticket projects and a
fall of around 45 percent in oil prices since June has lessened
the sector's appeal to big investors.
Efforts to find new oil and gas fields have slumped to the
lowest level since exploration started in the 1970s because of
reduced investment. That has sharply cut the amount of revenue
the government can expect to take from the sector in taxation.
"Nothing less than radical change will prevent the premature
demise of the basin, let alone maximise economic recovery," said
Dave Blackwood, former head of BP's North Sea business, adding
his voice to industry calls for tax cuts.
Britain's finance ministry has said it is working on a
reform of its oil and gas tax policy but its drive to reduce the
budget deficit will limit its ability to cut rates. An election
next May only adds to the political uncertainty.
British oil companies pay a supplementary levy on top of
production income tax, which will drop by 2 percentage points to
30 percent on Jan. 1. The oil industry is crying out for steeper
cuts to help dampen the impact of surging costs.
"You've got to get the tax change right. If you put it up
too much, and arguably that has happened, then it strangles
activity," Mark Routh, chief executive at small North Sea player
Independent Oil and Gas, told Reuters.
RECEIPTS FALL
During the early 1980s, annual tax receipts to Margaret
Thatcher's government peaked at 12 billion pounds ($18.8
billion) when booming North Sea oil output coincided with high
oil prices, four times the 3 billion pounds predicted for 2014.
Promised oil revenues were in part used to justify
Scotland's independence movement which banked on oil to
underwrite a historic break for the rest of Britain, thwarted in
a referendum in September.
Instead, Brent crude prices fell as low as $58.5 a barrel
last week and the major oil firms are shifting their focus to
more promising new areas in south-east Asia, Africa and shale
oil plays in North America.
While Britain's growing pool of small-scale firms, such as
Parkmead, Hurricane Energy and Infrastrata
, can be more nimble when it comes to adopting new
technologies, many of the areas remaining to be explored are
remote and therefore costly.
"If they don't have the money they can't fund activity,"
said Brian Nottage, general manager at oil and gas advisory
Hannon Westwood.
An example is Atlantic Petroleum, which produces
oil in the UK North Sea and has cut its exploration spending for
2015 by 75 percent, arguing it needed to save cash to fund its
operating fields in the current oil price environment.
An increasing number of firms looking to enter new fields
are now offering "farm-outs", allowing investors including rival
companies, to take a stake in the new project.
"(But) not that many are successful, hence the problem that
we see in exploration activity," Nottage said.
Of the 133 companies in the UK North Sea, more than a third
have not developed reserves in the basin, meaning they cannot
bank on any revenue from production in the short term.
In the longer term, the large number of small-scale players
accessing the North Sea exploration market could lead to merger
activity to create more robust businesses.
"The UK North Sea is definitely at an inflection point. That
inflection point will either send it down or have the potential
to make sure it remains as a basin for another 10-15 years,"
said Alison Baker, head of PwC's UK oil and gas practice.
($1 = 0.6398 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout and Balazs Koranyi in
Oslo; editing by Keith Weir)