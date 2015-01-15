LONDON Jan 15 The number of oil wells drilled
in the British part of the North Sea fell to the lowest level in
15 years last year, data showed on Thursday, underlining the
basin's struggle with high exploration costs that have
contributed to a decline in output.
Oil and gas explorers drilled just 40 exploration and
appraisal wells in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) in 2014, 47
percent lower than the average yearly drills over the past ten
years, according to data from Deloitte's Petroleum Services
Group.
Many large oil companies have cut investments in the North
Sea as they see more profitable new fields in emerging areas
such as south-east Asia and Brazil.
Oil explorers' high North Sea costs have been compounded by
a 60 percent drop in oil prices in the past seven months.
"To sustain its future, the North Sea's stakeholders will
need to adapt to a lower oil price environment and reduce costs
in order to get through this period of transition," said Graham
Sadler, managing director of Deloitte's Petroleum Services
Group.
North Sea oil producer Premier Oil said on Wednesday it was
not committing to new exploration work beyond a portfolio of
eight key projects, none of which is in Britain.
Britain's North Sea players are waiting on a tax revamp that
has been promised for March by Finance Minister George Osborne.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by John Stonestreet)