LONDON Nov 26 The number of contractors
employed in Britain's oil and gas sector has fallen over the
past year at the steepest rate since at least 2004, an annual
industry survey carried out by a Scottish business association
showed on Thursday.
The Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce estimated
overall employment in the oil and gas sector fell 6 percent in
the year to September 2015, with 62 percent of companies
providing services to the sector, also known as contractors,
saying they had cut staff over the period.
"This is probably the most negative survey we have ever
had," said Uisdean Vass, oil and gas partner at law firm Bond
Dickinson, which sponsored the survey.
Britain's oil and gas sector has lost over 5,000 jobs since
late 2014 as a slump in oil prices has severely squeezed oil
companies' budgets and led to project cancellations.
The North Sea has been hit particularly hard as costs are
typically higher in the mature basin where many fields are
approaching depletion.
Contractors' business confidence in the sector hit the
lowest level since the survey started in 2004 and the outlook
for next year remained firmly in negative territory.
"We have reached a new historic low level of industry
confidence. It is also clear that things will continue to be
extremely challenging in the year ahead," the Chamber said in
its report.
Only 24 percent of contractors who responded to the survey
said they had hired new staff, compared with more than 70
percent a year ago.
The survey did not provide an overall number of contractors
employed in the oil and gas sector.
