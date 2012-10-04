* Most if not all October Forties oil cargoes delayed

* Situation not transparent, programme optimistic-traders

* Forties key part of Brent benchmark used globally

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Oct 4 Mounting delays to tanker loadings of Forties are skewing the price of the British crude used in pricing global oil exports at at time when regulators are scrutinising the market

A delay in the return from maintenance of Britain's largest oilfield has pushed back virtually all Forties crude oil loadings in October, the biggest disruption in months to shipments.

Forties is usually the crude which sets the value of dated Brent, a benchmark for physical crude trading around the world.

The reliability of benchmarks in financial markets is under observation by regulators after the rigging of the Libor interest rate. The International Organisation of Securities Commissions plans to study how benchmarks are set and is likely to look at those for pricing oil.

At least 12 of the 16 shipments of the North Sea crude loading in October have been delayed due to lower-than-expected output, according to trading sources who expect all October cargoes to be deferred eventually.

Forties is the most important of the four North Sea crudes which underpin benchmark Brent futures. Repeated delays to shipments, leading to increases in prices, have prompted analysts to question the credibility of the benchmark.

In recent days, the cargo deferrals have started to have a noticeable impact on prices, with bids for Forties cargoes rising and the first month Brent contract trading at a premium to the second month.

"The loading disruptions are wreaking havoc on both the physical market and the inter-month spreads," said Eugene Lindell, senior crude market analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna.

Delays have also frustrated North Sea oil traders, some of whom say not enough information about changes to loading schedules and production is released. At present, there is no obligation for delays to be made public.

"The programme has been unstable for the last two weeks, so it's a joke, again," said one, a trader with a large oil company who declined to be identified. "I think the programme should be published daily, with the exact production."

The delays are mostly due to prolonged maintenance at the Buzzard oilfield, the largest in the UK and also the largest connected to the Forties pipeline. It began a shutdown on Sept. 4 initially expected by traders to take 28 days.

A trade source said on Tuesday the field is expected to return on Oct. 16.

Canada's Nexen, the field's operator, could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday. Nexen has previously said the maintenance would end in mid-October.

A loss of Buzzard output for just a few days can have a significant impact on Forties loadings. The field produces 200,000 barrels per day and each Forties cargo holds 600,000 barrels.

The changes to Forties loadings in October are the biggest since September 2011, when 21 out of 24 cargoes were delayed or dropped, according to Reuters records based on information from trade sources.

Supply losses have combined with a growing arbitrage trade during 2012 to sell Forties in Asia, removing barrels from northwest Europe and tending to support the Brent price.

A REGULAR PATTERN

"The problems that we have with the output of Forties has been ongoing for the last 18 months," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix.

"Those kinds of delays in the cargoes have become a regular pattern and when you combine this with high exports to South Korea, you start to have very few cargoes. It's a problem."

Largely as a result of the Buzzard shutdown, only 10 cargoes of 600,000 barrels each were originally scheduled in September and 16 in October, down from 19 in July.

BP Plc operates the Forties pipeline and compiles the loading schedule, based on production estimates for the more than 60 offshore fields connected to the pipeline.

Another Forties trader said 16 cargoes was optimistic for a month in which a field as significant as Buzzard was undergoing work, given that restarting such complex installations tends to take more rather than less time.

"I thought from the beginning that there were too many cargoes in the original programme compared to the maintenance," said the trader.

BP, asked if the forecast was optimistic, declined to comment on Wednesday. Last year, it responded to traders' criticism of delays by pointing out it had been in charge of Forties for years and knew how to run an efficient operation.