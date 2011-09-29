* UK oil output down 15.9 percent in Q2 2011

* Biggest quarterly fall since records began in 1995

* UK oil output in July falls further below 1 mln bpd (Adds detail from JODI data)

LONDON, Sept 29 British oil production fell 15.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, its biggest drop since quarterly records began in 1995, the UK energy ministry said on Thursday.

"Maintenance and other production issues, alongside the long-term reduction, were the main causes of the decrease," Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said in a statement.

The statement confirmed industry data showing UK oil output dropped below 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to its lowest level in more than 30 years this summer as maintenance exacerbated a steep decline in output from depleted North Sea oilfields.

The British sector of the North Sea pumped just 947,000 bpd of oil in July, industry data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative showed, down from 984,000 bpd in June and just over 1 million bpd in May.

It is the first time UK oil output has stayed below 1 million bpd for two consecutive months since offshore oil production took off at the beginning of the 1980s, industry data show.

Britain first produced commercial quantities of oil in 1975 and the country has enjoyed billions of dollars in revenue over the last 35 years as its light, high quality grades of crude oil have become a benchmark for the international spot market.

British oil production peaked at more than 2.7 million bpd in 1999. The country was a net oil exporter until 2005.

But British oil reserves, mostly deep below inhospitable waters far offshore, are gradually running dry and cost more and more each year to maintain and operate as the large, easily accessible oilfields are exhausted.

The ministry said that during the second quarter of 2011 the UK was a net importer of oil and oil products to the tune of 3.6 million tonnes, up from 2.8 million tonnes in the second quarter. The UK remained a net exporter of oil products in the second quarter of 2011, by 2.0 million tonnes.

Overall primary UK demand for oil products in the second quarter of 2011 was 2.1 percent lower year-on-year, it said.

Gasoline deliveries were down 6.7 percent on the year in the second quarter, while diesel deliveries were up 2.0 percent and jet fuel deliveries were up 5.6 percent. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)