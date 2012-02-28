LONDON Feb 28 Investment on UK oil and
gas production is expected to increase by 35 percent in 2012 but
output will remain roughly the same, industry body Oil & Gas UK
said on Tuesday.
Capital spending is expected to reach a record high of 11.5
billion pounds ($18.2 billion) in 2012, up from the previous
peak of 8.5 billion ($13.4 billion) spent to bring new reserves
into production in 2011, a survey by Oil & Gas UK suggested.
But the body added the rise in UK oil and gas production
will be marginal, increasing by 50,000 barrels of oil and gas
equivalent per day (boepd) to 1.85 million, as declining
reserves make output more difficult.
In 2011 oil and gas output fell by 18 percent to 1.8 million
boepd, the biggest fall on record, and the organisation expects
a "depressed" profile over the next five years.
"It would be a mistake to take the current major project
activity as a sign of long-term confidence across the industry,"
Malcolm Webb, Oil & Gas UK's chief executive said in a
statement.
Webb and the UK oil and gas industry have been critical of
an increase in government's supplementary tax on North Sea oil
producers, which rose to 32 percent from 20 percent in 2011.
The windfall tax has fuelled fears long-term investment will
drop at the worst possible moment, just as it become harder to
extract dwindling oil from reserves buried deep under the sea.
Another industry concern is decommisioning costs for
production platforms and pipelines once the oil and gas reserves
have been pumped out.
LONG TERM DECLINE
Oil & Gas UK added oil producers were "frustrated by the
structure and instability" of Britain's tax regime and urged
Chancellor George Osborne to make changes in the 2012 Budget to
attract investment and boost production.
Webb said the current boom in capital investment stems from
contracts signed before the supplementary tax was introduced and
masks worrying long-term trends.
He added there was building evidence the UK continental
shelf's medium to long-term prospects were at risk due to the
tax rise.
"2011 production saw a record drop, exploration halved and
business confidence remained sluggish, despite an average oil
price of $111 per barrel," he said.
However, a report by Edinburgh-based consultants Wood
Mackenzie, published in January, suggested the government's
surprise supplementary tax has not jeopardised profitability as
oil prices remained high.
The Oil & Gas UK survey also showed 15 exploration wells
were drilled in 2011, a 50 percent decline on 2010 when 30 new
wells were bored.
The survey suggested 24 billion boe could be extracted from
the UK continental shelf but Oil & Gas UK said under current
plans only around 10 billion boe will be developed.
($1 = 0.631146 pounds)
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Anthony Barker)