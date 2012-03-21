LONDON, March 21 Shares in oil companies with operations West of the Shetland Islands, which is at the frontier of British oil exploration, rose on Wednesday after the government announced plans to offer tax breaks for the region.

Faroe Petroleum shares rose 7 percent after British finance minister George Osborne said proposed "a 3 billion pounds new field allowance for large and deep fields to open up West of Shetland". Shares in Valiant Petroleum added 2 percent.

While the shares of minnows have reacted most, larger players like BP Plc and France's Total, with bigger projects, could benefit most from any reduction in tax in the area.

Osborne also said he planned other field allowances, and RBC analyst James Hosie said this could benefit North Sea players with undeveloped discoveries that qualify. (Reporting by Tom Bergin and Sarah Young; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)