(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 21 Oil and gas taxation has become
a major source of conflict between producers and Britain's tax
authorities.
But like other indirect taxes, the amount of attention oil
and gas taxes draw is out of all proportion to the amount of
money they raise for the treasury.
Britain raised less than 5 billion pounds ($8.5 billion)
from taxes on oil and gas production last year, about 1 percent
of all central government receipts, according to the
authorities.
Oil and gas taxes raised less money than duty on alcohol (10
billion pounds) or cigarettes (9 billion) and only a little more
than minor imposts such as insurance premium tax (3 billion),
air passenger duty (3 billion) and landfill tax (1 billion).
Oil and gas revenues are tiny compared with income tax (152
billion pounds), national insurance (102 billion), value-added
tax (100 billion) and fuel duties (27 billion).
Two-thirds of oil and gas tax revenues come from the
ring-fenced corporation tax (1.6 billion pounds) and
supplementary charges (1.9 billion) paid by companies operating
in the North Sea and other areas off the coast and onshore, with
the rest coming from petroleum revenue tax (1.1 billion).
Oil and gas producers no longer pay royalties on fields
developed after 1982, even though the government, rather than
private landowners, has owned all oil and gas deposits since the
passage of the Petroleum (Production) Act in 1934.
In any case, royalty payments never amounted to more than a
small share of receipts from oil and gas, and effectively
stopped from 2003 with the exhaustion of older fields
("Statistics of government revenues from UK oil and gas
production", June 2014).
MAJOR IRRITANT
In March, responding to heavy lobbying by the industry, the
government promised a review - which was formally launched on
July 14 - of North Sea oil and gas taxation.
"Exploration and production is becoming harder and more
expensive, and the UK is facing competition for capital from
other countries," the finance ministry admitted.
But the tiny amount of tax raised from Britain's oil and gas
producers (other than payroll and sales taxes paid by all
businesses) suggests taxation is not the reason behind dwindling
North Sea oil production.
Many in the industry hope that improved fiscal treatment can
restore the sector's fortunes, but that seems unlikely.
"Oil companies have welcomed the UK government's
announcement ... that it is reviewing the North Sea oil and gas
tax regime, amid concerns the fiscal burden is threatening the
sector's long-term future," the Financial Times wrote,
reflecting the industry line.
A tax overhaul could "slow down this precipitous decline
we've been seeing in oil production", one producer told the
newspaper ("Oil companies welcome North Sea tax review", July
14).
But with the entire industry paying just 4.6 billion pounds
in direct and corporate taxes, it is unlikely taxation is the
"burden" many claim.
The reality is that Britain's remaining offshore oil and gas
deposits are relatively expensive to produce and investment is
going to more promising areas such as North America's shale.
FISCAL STABILITY
The oil and gas industry is on firmer ground complaining
about the complexity of the tax system and frequent changes made
to tax rates and allowances, and the introduction and then
abolition of various special levies.
Fiscal stability might help unlock more long-term investment
- though the industry must accept its own share of
responsibility for the complexity and unpredictability of the
system. Much of it is the result of past tax avoidance and
fierce lobbying for specific tax breaks.
The tax authorities have been playing an elaborate game of
"whack-a-mole" with production companies to collect adequate
revenue from Britain's offshore and onshore oil and gas fields.
"The regime has become too bespoke. It needs to be
simplified and made more predictable," the head of the Oil and
Gas UK trade association acknowledged to the Financial Times.
Greater stability will require a more open and trusting
relationship between the operators and tax collectors, something
that will not be easy to achieve.
MINERAL RIGHTS
The government's focus is now shifting towards encouraging
more onshore exploration for oil and especially gas. Ministers
have hinted that yet another special regime could be created to
encourage the development of relatively high-cost onshore shale
deposits.
Britain has extensive shale oil and gas deposits in three
major onshore sedimentary basins, which policymakers hope could
be brought into production.
There are many challenges but among the stiffest is intense
opposition from some local communities and green groups to
hydraulic fracturing in rural areas.
Part of the problem, as many analysts have noted, is that
local communities will bear all of the costs of oil and gas
exploration without capturing any of the benefits.
Unlike in the United States, landowners do not own any oil
and gas that might be found beneath their property, so cannot
claim royalties or other payments from producers.
The 1934 Petroleum Act nationalised all oil and gas deposits
in Britain.
Public ownership makes sense for offshore oil and gas, since
the state, in the form of the Crown Estate, has always
controlled the seabed.
But it makes less sense for onshore oil and gas, for which
private ownership was the norm until 1934.
The UK Onshore Operators Group, a trade association, has
developed proposals for compensating communities that host shale
wells by paying them for each well drilled plus a small share of
the proceeds from any hydrocarbons from the well ("UKOOG
Community Engagement Charter").
The government has taken this a step further by making
payments to local communities a condition of future exploration
and production consents.
But it would make more sense simply to transfer the
ownership of oil and gas back into private or community
ownership and enable operators to negotiate commercial
agreements with communities directly.
PRIVATISATION
There would be no significant loss of government revenue,
and the prospect of a financial windfall might make local
residents more willing to accept drilling in their community.
Landowners are already compensated (through royalties) for
extracting other minerals except oil, gas, coal, gold and
silver, according to the British Geological Survey ("Legislation
and policy: mineral ownership").
The system works well for other substances found below
ground. There is no reason why the same system should not now
apply to oil and gas.
There would be complications. In some instances, the
ownership of the surface land has been severed from ownership of
the mineral rights beneath it. But that is not an insuperable
obstacle.
While the rights to other minerals may be owned by other
private owners, the rights to oil and gas are currently owned by
the government, so they could be transferred to individuals or
communities.
The bigger issue is how to handle conflicts between
neighbouring landowners in which some but not all would receive
a financial windfall.
But settling such disputes is the purpose of the local
planning system. Local authorities are already involved in all
aspects of the process from planning permission to traffic
management and the regulation of noise and other nuisances.
Current proposals from the government and industry recognise
that local landowners and communities have a stake in the oil
and gas industry.
Why not go the whole way and grant them ownership and
financial rights to participate in oil and gas production by
privatising underground oil and gas deposits?
($1 = 0.5858 British pound)
