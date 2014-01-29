* UK approved 26 incremental oil, gas projects in 2013
* New well drilling at 10-year low
* Firms to continue mature field investments in 2014
* Norway sees 40 pct rise in year-on-year drilling activity
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Jan 29 Britain last year approved a
record number of plans to expand existing oil and gas projects,
a Deloitte report said, showing the state's incentive plan to
help squeeze maximum potential out of mature North Sea fields
was paying off.
Britain gave the go-ahead to 26 incremental oil and gas
projects in 2013, the highest ever number of exploration
extension plans on existing North Sea oil and gas fields, a
report published on Wednesday by the consultancy showed.
Britain is facing a rapid decline in oil and gas production,
a trend which has hit economic growth and prompted the
government to take action.
In 2012, it put in place tax allowances on mature fields to
encourage operators to retrieve more resources from existing UK
infrastructure instead of exploring in other countries which
offer more attractive drilling prospects.
"The introduction of the tax relief incentives by the UK
government, as well as the continued high oil price, has
encouraged further development and production on the UKCS (UK
Continental Shelf)," Deloitte Petroleum Services said.
In line with explorers' focus on mature fields, Deloitte's
findings also showed drilling for new wells in the UK North Sea
fell to a 10-year low of 47 exploration and appraisal wells.
This is 38 percent below the average number of wells spudded
each year over the past 10 years, Deloitte said.
Developers faced a growing shortage of drilling rigs last
year, with a 95 percent utilisation rate making it difficult for
explorers to secure equipment for new discoveries.
A total of 21 companies were active in oil and gas drilling
in the UK, ranging from majors such as Shell to small
independent firms like EnQuest, Deloitte said.
The consultancy added it expected exploration companies to
continue their drive to expand existing projects in 2014 and
beyond as economic stability improves and commodity prices
remain high.
Norway, in contrast, saw a 40-percent rise in drilling
activity, with 59 exploration and appraisal wells spudded in
2013.
The Nordic country offers a 78 percent reimbursement of
exploration costs on dry hole cases, which significantly reduces
the risk associated with drilling new exploration wells.
"This potentially explains the high number of exploration
wells drilled in 2013, more than three times the number of
appraisal wells," Deloitte said.