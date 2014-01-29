* UK approved 26 incremental oil, gas projects in 2013

* New well drilling at 10-year low

* Firms to continue mature field investments in 2014

* Norway sees 40 pct rise in year-on-year drilling activity

By Karolin Schaps

LONDON, Jan 29 Britain last year approved a record number of plans to expand existing oil and gas projects, a Deloitte report said, showing the state's incentive plan to help squeeze maximum potential out of mature North Sea fields was paying off.

Britain gave the go-ahead to 26 incremental oil and gas projects in 2013, the highest ever number of exploration extension plans on existing North Sea oil and gas fields, a report published on Wednesday by the consultancy showed.

Britain is facing a rapid decline in oil and gas production, a trend which has hit economic growth and prompted the government to take action.

In 2012, it put in place tax allowances on mature fields to encourage operators to retrieve more resources from existing UK infrastructure instead of exploring in other countries which offer more attractive drilling prospects.

"The introduction of the tax relief incentives by the UK government, as well as the continued high oil price, has encouraged further development and production on the UKCS (UK Continental Shelf)," Deloitte Petroleum Services said.

In line with explorers' focus on mature fields, Deloitte's findings also showed drilling for new wells in the UK North Sea fell to a 10-year low of 47 exploration and appraisal wells.

This is 38 percent below the average number of wells spudded each year over the past 10 years, Deloitte said.

Developers faced a growing shortage of drilling rigs last year, with a 95 percent utilisation rate making it difficult for explorers to secure equipment for new discoveries.

A total of 21 companies were active in oil and gas drilling in the UK, ranging from majors such as Shell to small independent firms like EnQuest, Deloitte said.

The consultancy added it expected exploration companies to continue their drive to expand existing projects in 2014 and beyond as economic stability improves and commodity prices remain high.

Norway, in contrast, saw a 40-percent rise in drilling activity, with 59 exploration and appraisal wells spudded in 2013.

The Nordic country offers a 78 percent reimbursement of exploration costs on dry hole cases, which significantly reduces the risk associated with drilling new exploration wells.

"This potentially explains the high number of exploration wells drilled in 2013, more than three times the number of appraisal wells," Deloitte said.