LONDON, July 16 The British government announced
on Wednesday another 3 million pounds ($5.14 million) a year in
funding for the country's new oil regulator until 2022, after
which it will be fully financed by the industry.
The Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), which will be based in
Aberdeen, Scotland, will be responsible for ensuring that oil
explorers squeeze as much oil and gas out of Britain's North Sea
as possible. It is expected to start operating later this year.
A government-commissioned report published in February
estimated an additional 200 billion pounds worth of fossil fuel
can be recovered from the North Sea if companies retrieve the
maximum potential.
"The UK will need oil and gas in the decades ahead as we
decarbonise, so it makes economic and energy security sense to
produce that domestically," Britain's Energy and Climate Change
Secretary, Ed Davey, said.
The energy ministry said the government would contribute an
additional 3 million pounds a year from 2016/17 until 2022.
The government has already allocated 7 million pounds to the
OGA until 2016 to hire specialist staff and get it up and
running.
The energy ministry is currently recruiting a head of the
regulator who will establish and run the body for at least three
years and who will be paid more than 200,000 pounds a year, 40
percent more than Prime Minister David Cameron.
($1 = 0.5840 British pounds)
