LONDON, June 10 Britain said it was launching the first review of the North Sea for 20 years in an attempt to maximise the economic benefits of the country's shrinking oil resources.

Britain's Energy Secretary Ed Davey said on Monday the government commissioned an independent six-month review into oil and gas recovery. The review comes after North Sea production plunged by a third from 2010 to 2012.

The big falls in Britain's oil production, in decline since 1999, have in recent years acted as a drag on economic growth.

"Our offshore infrastructure is getting older, and we are seeing a decline in the rate of exploration and in the amount of oil and gas that is being recovered," Davey told reporters gathered in the London office of industry body Oil & Gas UK.

"All these issues need to be addressed if we are to stimulate innovation in this sector and see maximum economic benefit for the UK in the decades ahead."

The review, which will not make recommendations on how the oil industry is taxed, will be led by Ian Wood, former chairman of FTSE 100 oil services group Wood Group, and will be published early next year.

The last review took place in the early 1990s, Davey said.

In 2011, the coalition drew criticism when it raised the tax on oil and gas output by 12 percent, but has since provided a number of tax breaks to encourage the development of more marginal fields.

"It's probably about the right time in terms of the transition to what I call middle age in terms of the industry," Wood said of the timing of the review.

The decline in production efficiency, due to the rising maintenance demands of ageing equipment, would likely be a key part of the review, Wood added, with a particular focus on how to encourage investment which will maximise production from existing fields.

Oil & Gas UK's Chief Executive Malcolm Webb said the review would help in the effort to squeeze out every last barrel from the North Sea, but more would need to be done in the future.

"We think the fiscal regime here is going to have to evolve with time," he said, explaining that the North Sea barrels are high cost compared to other regions and likely to get costlier in future.

Separately, Britain is hoping to develop its shale gas resources onshore in an effort to cut its dependence on expensive gas imports.